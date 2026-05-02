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New York Yankees

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr clarifies he was not wearing AirPods in the field amid viral photos

Chisholm says it was cotton in his ear instead, helping with an earache

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. became a talking point on the internet because fans thought he was wearing an AirPod in the field.

Chisholm, 28, clarified that it was actually a piece of cotton in his ear canal because of an earache. In the Yankees’ win over the Texas Rangers on Monday, Chisholm took a grounder to the head. When he tried to field a ground ball, it kicked off his glove and clocked him in the head.

"It gave me an earache for like three or four days," Chisholm told The Athletic.

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New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacting on the field at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts after initially being called out before a replay overturned the call, resulting in an infield single during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, on May 1, 2026. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Chisholm said he could barely hear out of his right ear and wore actual AirPods in the clubhouse to block out the noise. He used the noise-cancellation mode, trying to keep things as quiet as possible.

"Right now," he said, "I’m feeling better. … My right ear was ringing for like three days."

Chisholm has not missed any time and said he didn’t think it affected him. As the conversation continued to rage on about the cotton in his ear, he took to his Instagram Story to show it wasn’t an AirPod.

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. looking on during a baseball game at Globe Life Field

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on April 28, 2026. (Kelcee Skoug/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"All y’all just ain’t the smartest," Chisholm captioned his picture with a shrug and laughing emoji.

He said the conversation around the cotton in his ear was "not smart."

"I think that’s not smart at all," Chisholm said. "I think no umpire would let it go through. No coach would let that happen. You know what I mean? I just feel like … and you would have seen a phone in my back pocket or something. I mean, AirPods don’t reach that far. So for me, it’s just like, I just didn’t think it was a smart thing. I feel like everything I do is on the media. I don’t mind it.

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New York Yankees Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice fist bump running off field

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and first baseman Ben Rice fist-bump as they run off the field after the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on April 27, 2026. (Raymond Carlin III/Imagn Images)

"If you guys love me that much, s—. I don’t mind it. I have no problem with it."

Chisholm is off to a slow start this season but has started to pick it up lately. He has a .205 batting average with three home runs, 10 RBI and nine stolen bases.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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