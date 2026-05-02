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Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark not listed on injury report as Indiana Fever host Nigeria in preseason finale

Aliyah Boston is also anticipated to make her debut after being sidelined with an injury from Unrivaled play

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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WNBA star Lexie Hull shares most rewarding part of playing with Caitlin Clark, pre-game beauty routine Video

WNBA star Lexie Hull shares most rewarding part of playing with Caitlin Clark, pre-game beauty routine

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull revealed what she finds most rewarding about being teammates with superstar Caitlin Clark, and how Hull gets ready for games. (Fox News Digital / Jackson Thompson)

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The Indiana Fever wrap up their 2026 preseason schedule Saturday night against the Nigerian national team.

Caitlin Clark was not listed on the injury report entering the game. Concerns arose about her health and immediate availability after she collided with a Dallas Wings player in Thursday’s preseason matchup. She limped to the bench but appeared to walk it off during a replay review that resulted in a Flagrant 1 call.

Clark returned to make two free throws before spending the remainder of the game on the sideline.

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Caitlin Clark dribbling a basketball at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever brings the ball up court against Azzi Fudd of the Dallas Wings during the first half of a preseason game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 30, 2026. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

She finished with a team-high 21 points. Clark made two of her three attempted three-pointers, while knocking down 11 of 13 from the free throw line. She also had two rebounds, four assists and one steal in the contest.

Two days later, the two-time All-Star is available for Saturday night’s game despite the injury scare.

A string of injuries sidelined Clark in 2025, limiting the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader to 13 games in her second WNBA season. The injury woes last year included a groin strain followed by an ankle bone bruise.

Caitlin Clark dribble during a WNBA

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark plays during the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Apr. 25, 2026. (John Jones/Imagn Images)

Ahead of the WNBA's milestone 30th season, ESPN ranked the league’s top 50 active players. Back-to-back MVP and defending WNBA champion A’ja Wilson led the list at No. 1. She was also ESPN’s top-ranked player entering 2025. Clark was the No. 10 player on the list.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark shooting a basketball during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark shoots the ball in the second half against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 30, 2026. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

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Indiana appears to be getting healthy ahead of the regular season, with Fever center Aliyah Boston expected to make her debut Saturday. She missed the first two exhibition games after suffering an injury while playing in Unrivaled. Fever guard Ty Harris was also cleared to play Saturday.

The Fever open the regular season on May 9 in Dallas against the Wings.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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