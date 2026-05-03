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San Diego Padres

Padres strike deal to sell to investor group led by private equity billionaire, vows World Series championship

The deal values the franchise at an MLB-record $3.9 billion and still requires league approval to finalize

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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The San Diego Padres are expected to come under new ownership soon.

On Saturday, the MLB franchise reached an agreement to sell a controlling interest in the team to an investor group led by Puerto Rican businessman José E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones.

The family of late owner Peter Seidler, which makes up the Padres’ current ownership group, confirmed the deal. The decision to offload the team comes three years after Seidler’s death. John Seidler has served as the Padres’ chairman since his brother died.

The deal will not become official until it receives league approval. Last month, it was revealed that the Padres have a valuation of $3.9 billion. Although a sale price was not specified in the announcement, given the valuation, the transaction is expected to set a record for the highest price paid for an MLB franchise, surpassing Steve Cohen’s 2020 acquisition of the New York Mets for $2.42 billion.

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Manny Machado salutes crowd

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, left, acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single, his 2000th career hit, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, July 7, 2025, in San Diego.  (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

Other members of the investor group were not named. In a joint statement, Jones and Feliciano "a unifying force" in San Diego and committed to building on the franchise's foundation.

HERE'S WHAT THE SAN DIEGO PADRES RECORD $3.9 BILLION SALE MEANS FOR MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

"The Padres are more than a baseball team; they are a unifying force in San Diego, rooted in community, connection and belonging. As life and business partners, and as a family, we are honored to lead this next chapter together. We have worked hard for everything we have achieved, and we have built it together. We see that same spirit in this team and its fans, and we know what it takes to win. We are committed to showing up, listening and earning the trust of this community while building on the strong foundation established by the Seidler family."

The group added that its commitment encompasses both on-field success and meaningful community impact.

A general view of Petco Park

A general view of Petco Park during the game between the Detroit Tigers and the San Diego Padres on March 26, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"This is about more than baseball — it’s about boosting the pride, energy, and connection that define the Padres, investing in community, deepening belonging and ensuring this team remains accessible and endures for generations. We are all in — with the goal of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego."

Peter Seidler joined the Padres’ ownership group in 2012 when John Moores sold the team for $800 million to a group headed by Ron Fowler. Seidler took over and immediately endeared himself to San Diego’s fans with his aggressive financial backing of general manager A.J. Preller.

The Padres have been a hot ticket for several years as San Diego’s only team in the four biggest North American sports leagues, ranking second in the MLB in attendance last season.

San Diego Padres players standing for the national anthem at Petco Park.

San Diego Padres players stand for the national anthem before Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on March 26, 2026. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

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The Padres are off to a strong start, sitting second in the NL West at 19-13 entering Sunday afternoon’s finale of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. The team has made the playoffs in four of the past six seasons.

Feliciano is on track to become the second Latino owner in baseball, joining Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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