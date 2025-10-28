Former NFL coach Tony Dungy rails against league's replay assist rules: 'You create a credibility issue'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL, the most popular pro sports league in the U.S., has made several tweaks to its rules over the decades.

In 2024, changes to kickoff rules faced some scrutiny. Before the start of the season, the league adjusted those rules.

Instant replay policies have also undergone revisions in recent years, but former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is calling for a complete overhaul.

Dungy argued that today’s replay system has created a "credibility issue" for game officials and the NFL.

Dungy, who coached the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl title, cited a controversial call on a tush push play in the Philadelphia Eagles' 38-20 Week 8 victory over the New York Giants. Referees blew the whistle on the play for forward progress.

Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux knocked the ball from the hands of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Thibodeaux emerged from the turf with the ball, but referees ruled that the quarterback’s forward progress had stalled, meaning no change of possession.

An in-game video replay appeared to show Hurts continuing to be pushed forward by a teammate. Under current rules, the play is not eligible for review. Dungy urged the NFL to make every play reviewable.

The NFL does have an expedited review system, which is intended to quickly correct clear and obvious mistakes.

"The NFL must get rid of these categories that are ‘non-reviewable!’ You can’t have New York jumping and change plays saying ‘expedited review told us…’ — and then have obvious misses that go unchanged. That’s what the review process was put in for. We had a couple in our GB-Pitt game and it’s terrible. When you change some obvious plays and not others you create a credibility issue and that’s what we have now," Dungy wrote on X.

Dungy also pointed to plays he believed should have been overturned during the Green Bay Packers' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

A few months after an apparent missed pass interference call in the 2019 NFC championship game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced an expanded replay system would allow pass interference to be reviewed.

The expansion lasted just one season, with the league later making pass interference an unreviewable play again.

