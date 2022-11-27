Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp slams Balenciaga over controversial ad campaign

Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp slammed Balenciaga on Saturday as the luxury fashion company came under fire for child-abuse themes seen in photo shoots.

Kupp, who was the Super Bowl LVI MVP when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, was among those who called out Balenciaga for the imagery in the advertisements.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"To try to be a voice for our children, who rely on the protection of the men and women that were entrusted the responsibility of nurturing them and raising them up: please make yourself aware of the attack against our young ones by @balenciaga, and ensure that they are held responsible for it," he wrote.

"For those of us in positions to create change in the way that companies manipulate people and advertise evil, please stand up!"

An ad for the Balenciaga's Adidas collaboration bag depicted the product on top of an office desk covered in documents. One page, mostly covered by the bag, contains text of the Supreme Court case United States v. Williams — a SCOTUS case concerning the distribution of child pornography.

BALENCIAGA APOLOGIZES FOR CHILD ABUSE THEMES IN DUAL PHOTO SHOOTS

The brand was forced to apologize Tuesday for the document's inclusion and stated they would be pursuing legal action against the individuals who placed the text in the image.

Balenciaga simultaneously apologized for a separate but concurrent ad campaign that featured photos of child models holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The photographer for the ad campaign, Gabriele Galimberti, said the images were part of a project series called "Toy Stories," according to his Instagram page. The images now appear to be mostly scrubbed from the global brand’s website.

Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.