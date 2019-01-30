Super Bowl LIII could be redemption for Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks was on the New England Patriots last year when he was knocked out of the Super Bowl in the second quarter after suffering a concussion. His team eventually fell to the Philadelphia Eagles and handed them their first Super Bowl title.

This year, Cooks has a second chance to get a ring as the star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots traded Cooks to the Rams in the offseason. Cooks on Tuesday said he still uses the trade as “fuel.”

“It's fuel to the fire,” he said. "I know that I can play this game at a high level, whether someone thinks it or not. For them to trade me, it's part of the game, but it also gives me that motivation to keep going, too.”

Cooks, against the Eagles last year, caught one pass for 23 yards before he was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Patriots lost the game in a nail-biter, 41-33.

“I would be lying if I said I didn't think about it like all year, offseason and training camp,” he said. “But now that I'm here, I've got that thought process out of my mind.”

In his first season with the Rams, Cooks recorded 1,204 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He was only second to teammate Robert Woods in both categories.

He will definitely have a major role for the Rams when Sunday comes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.