Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Foles misses $1 million incentive by narrow margin

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles led the defending champions back to the playoffs Sunday, defeating the Washington Redskins 24-0.

Foles was set to earn a $1 million incentive for giving the Eagles a chance to play in the postseason and if he played 33 percent of the team’s plays. Unfortunately, Foles only ended up playing 32 percent of the team’s snaps because a rib injury ended his day early, according to ESPN.

Foles was 28-of-33 with 221 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win. He was replaced by Nate Sudfeld.

Philadelphia will look to recreate some of the magic from last season. Their first playoff game is next week against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Foles will find out more about his ribs injury Monday, according to the Press of Atlantic City.