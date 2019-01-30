Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks gifts Super Bowl tickets to team custodian, son

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks helped bring some joy to one member of the organization last week who does a lot of work for the team behind the scenes.

Cooks gave Alfonso Garcia, the team custodian, and his son two tickets to Super Bowl LIII, as well as arranging a roundtrip flight and hotel accommodations for them. The Rams, who will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, tweeted a video of Cooks’ interaction with Garcia.

Cooks, who is in his first season with the Rams after being traded from the Patriots, was asked about his act of kindness Tuesday, according to USA Today.

“Oh, man, Alfonso – the guy is special, man. He keeps our locker room in tip-top shape. He has such a special soul. Someone that I found myself drawn to once I got there and I see him around the facility all the time. I just felt like it would be special for him to see that he is a part of this success as well, and I wanted him to be able to be at the Super Bowl with his son to enjoy that,” Cooks said.

It’s the second straight year Cooks will be in the Super Bowl. He went last year with the Patriots but had to leave the game early because of a concussion.

The Rams are looking for their first Super Bowl win since 2000.