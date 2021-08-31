Super Bowl hero placed on reserve/retired list

The Arizona Cardinals placed Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday afternoon. The move came a day after he was considering retiring due to a "personal situation."

The NFL Network reported Monday that Butler has been away from the team to address the personal matter and "retirement or stepping away from the game" was on the table. The report didn’t address what the personal situation was, and Butler’s agent declined to comment on the matter.

Butler, 31, signed a one-year deal worth $3.25 million with the Cardinals in March. He was brought in to succeed former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson, who departed for the Minnesota Vikings this past offseason.

Butler spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans after he began his career with the New England Patriots. Butler is known for intercepting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to seal a Super Bowl XLIX victory for the Patriots.