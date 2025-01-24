Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl champion and Nebraska legend Calvin Jones dead at 54

Jones ran for over 3,000 yards and scored 40 touchdowns in his college career

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Super Bowl champion and Nebraska Cornhuskers legend Calvin Jones died Wednesday at 54.

Police officers were called to Jones’ home after a neighbor called firefighters to report an odor of gas coming from the house, Omaha police told WOWT-TV.

Officers said a man was found unconscious in the basement and that a generator was running. The man was later identified as Jones. 

Jones’ death is indicative of carbon monoxide poisoning, but an official cause of death is pending an autopsy report. 

Jones, an Omaha native, starred with the Cornhuskers from 1991 to 1993. He rushed for 3,183 yards and 40 touchdowns across three seasons. 

He led the Big 8 conference in scoring in each of his freshman, sophomore and junior years. He also led the Big 8 in rushing yards and yards per attempt in his sophomore season with 1,210 yards and 7.2 yards per attempt.

Calvin Jones in action

College Football: Nebraska Calvin Jones (44) in action vs Kansas State, Lincoln, NE 10/16/1993 (Patrick Murphy-Racey/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Jones and fellow running back Derek Brown created head coach Tom Osborne’s "we-back" system. Both Jones and Brown were I-backs and together formed one of college football’s best ever running back duos. 

The pair averaged 329 yards per game on the ground en route to leading Nebraska to the Orange Bowl. No other duo averaged more yards per game that season than Jones and Brown. 

After Jones’ illustrious college career, he was selected in the third round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Raiders.

Calvin Jones runs

Los Angeles Raiders  running back Calvin Jones (27) carries the ball against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Todd Lyght (41) at Anaheim Stadium.  (Long Photography-USA Today Network.)

Jones played 15 games across two seasons with the Raiders, rushing for 112 yards on 27 carries.

He played one game for the Green Bay Packers while winning the Super Bowl with them in 1997. 

