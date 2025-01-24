Super Bowl champion and Nebraska legend Calvin Jones dead at 54

Super Bowl champion and Nebraska Cornhuskers legend Calvin Jones died Wednesday at 54.

Police officers were called to Jones’ home after a neighbor called firefighters to report an odor of gas coming from the house, Omaha police told WOWT-TV.

Officers said a man was found unconscious in the basement and that a generator was running. The man was later identified as Jones.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Jones’ death is indicative of carbon monoxide poisoning, but an official cause of death is pending an autopsy report.

Jones, an Omaha native, starred with the Cornhuskers from 1991 to 1993. He rushed for 3,183 yards and 40 touchdowns across three seasons.

He led the Big 8 conference in scoring in each of his freshman, sophomore and junior years. He also led the Big 8 in rushing yards and yards per attempt in his sophomore season with 1,210 yards and 7.2 yards per attempt.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones and fellow running back Derek Brown created head coach Tom Osborne’s "we-back" system. Both Jones and Brown were I-backs and together formed one of college football’s best ever running back duos.

The pair averaged 329 yards per game on the ground en route to leading Nebraska to the Orange Bowl. No other duo averaged more yards per game that season than Jones and Brown.

After Jones’ illustrious college career, he was selected in the third round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Raiders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones played 15 games across two seasons with the Raiders, rushing for 112 yards on 27 carries.

He played one game for the Green Bay Packers while winning the Super Bowl with them in 1997.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.