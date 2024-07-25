Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl champion coach Barry Switzer makes stance on trans inclusion in women's sports clear

Switzer appeared on OutKick's 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Barry Switzer makes his stance on trans inclusion in women's sports clear Video

Barry Switzer makes his stance on trans inclusion in women's sports clear

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer shares his take on the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports on OutKick's 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich.'

Barry Switzer, a three-time college football national champion head coach who led the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl title in the 1990s, made his stance clear on transgender participation in women’s sports.

He’s not for it.

The 86-year-old Arkansas native appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" Thursday and was asked whether he supported transgender women competing against biological females in sports.

Barry Switzer

Former head coach Barry Switzer of the Oklahoma Sooners walks off the field after the first quarter of a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

"What the hell. You think I have. … Hell yes. Hell yeah I don’t want their a-- in there. It doesn’t make sense," Switzer told Dakich. "Ain’t that something. It just upsets the hell out of me. You know I’m just one guy out there that if you ask if they belong out there, hell no they don’t belong there. 

"No, not at all. I don’t support that, and millions of people like me don’t support that. Hundreds of millions of people like me don’t support that. That’s ridiculous that we have that."

Switzer said coaches in his day would have laughed at the notion of a transgender woman being in the women’s locker room.

Barry Switzer in 1996

Barry Switzer of the Dallas Cowboys talks at a press conference prior to playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl Jan. 28, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

"We deal with crazy s--- today, I’m telling you. It’s unbelievable what we have to deal with. But it was different in our era."

The full interview between Switzer and Dakich will be released on YouTube over the weekend.

Switzer replaced Jimmy Johnson in Dallas before the 1995 season, and the Cowboys went 12-4 and finished off the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the 1996 Super Bowl, 27-17.

Barry Switzer in 2016

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Barry Switzer arrives at Trump Tower Dec. 7, 2016, in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, Larry Allen, Charles Haley, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders and Emmitt Smith were all part of that Cowboys team.

