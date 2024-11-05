Brett Favre says Republicans would win every state if 'everyone put God first'

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre made a bold statement on X the night of the presidential election. Favre posted a picture of an Electoral College map in which all 50 states were red for Republicans, with a caption that read, "If everyone put God first this would be the results."

The post prompted mixed responses from social media users on X. Some users praised Favre's bold declaration and expressed agreement with his conservative values. But critics of Favre were quick to bring up his scandal in which he has been accused of receiving $1.1 million in funds designated for Mississippi welfare recipients as payment for speaking engagements he never made.

Favre has been a staunch supporter of former President Trump, and has even taken an active hand in campaigning for the Republican nominee in recent weeks.

Favre spoke at a Trump campaign rally in Wisconsin and ripped President Biden after he appeared to call supporters of the three-time Republican nominee "garbage." He also said the "stakes are incredibly high" in this election for everyone in Wisconsin.

"We’ve already had President Trump once – we’ve already seen Kamala in action. We can compare, and we know which is better," Favre continued. "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results… It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office. So it’s time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback."

"USA is a great country. But we all know this: Kamala broke it. Trump will fix it," Favre added. "I have lived the American dream, but I want to make sure that future generations get to, as well. So remember this: Let’s make America great again."

Favre said last year that the country was in a "better place" when Trump was president. The Hall of Fame quarterback endorsed Trump on Oct. 30, 2020, in a post on X, citing his stance on issues of freedom of speech, gun rights and support for the military and police.

"My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech and religion, the second amendment, hard-working tax-paying citizens, police and military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me and these principles, my vote is for [Donald Trump]," Favre wrote.

Favre has also endured backlash for his political beliefs. In late 2020 and early 2021, he did a podcast called "Bolling With Favre" with co-host TV personality Eric Bolling. Favre stirred backlash with comments on several topics, including his stance on NFL players kneeling for the national anthem and wanting to keep transgenders out of women's sports.

After Derek Chauvin, the police officer responsible for the death of George Floyd, was sentenced to prison, Favre said on the podcast that he "found it hard to believe" Chauvin intended to kill Floyd. These comments incited backlash from current NFL players, including former Pro Bowl wide receiver Steve Smith, and fellow former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith.

The podcast was discontinued in June 2021.

Favre previously commended Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for not endorsing a candidate in the upcoming election, while also taking a dig at Taylor Swift for endorsing Harris.

"Good take by Mahomes – I see a lot of celebs trying to influence their audience instead of letting the people think for themselves. If the best choice for them ain’t clear and they’re easily swayed by their fav pop artist, it’s not going to be a good thing," Favre wrote in a post on X in response to an OutKick video of Mahomes' comments.

Mahomes' wife and mother have also expressed support for Trump.