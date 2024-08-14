Super Bowl champ Fletcher Cox reflects on retirement life, says he'd be 'grumpy' about Brazil game

Fletcher Cox still had plenty left in the tank last season.

The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle played in 15 games and recorded 5.0 sacks and 17 quarterback hits, tied for the third-most in his 12-year career.

But despite another successful season, he knew his time was up.

Cox said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital he knew 2023 would be his last season at the end of last year's training camp.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My mind and body were still in the right place physically and mentally, but I just felt like my time was up for me," Cox said. "I got to the point where practice was a job, meetings was a job. I was still having fun doing it, but I knew that my time was up. I got out on my own terms, it was my choice, and I made that choice with zero regrets."

"I felt like I could still go out and play at a high level, and I did. I was dealing with a lot of injuries last year, just dealing with pains and things up and down. It just felt like it was my time."

During the interview, Cox was in the Bahamas. It was his first time on an August vacation in quite some time.

"I kind of do my own thing. I still get up early and work out, but just enjoying it. Making sure my mind and body are still in the right place, even though I’m not playing ball, but enjoying the family, and just being able to always relax," Cox said.

Despite not playing, though, Cox won't be far away from his old stomping grounds in September. He's partnered with Bud Light to hand out "Philly Philly" cans at the famed Xfinity Live! bar in the Philadelphia Sports Complex. The cans commemorate the infamous trick play from Super Bowl LII.

JIM HARBAUGH SAYS HE APPROACHED COLIN KAEPERNICK TO JOIN CHARGERS COACHING STAFF

"To get to go back with my teammates, celebrate Philly Philly in the home opener, it’s a night game, which means Philly fans start drinking early," said Cox, who will be attending his first ever tailgate at the bar. "Their bosses might be mad at them Tuesday morning, but the bosses might feel the same. It’s exciting to go back and celebrate with Bud Light. I get to sling a few beers, and it’s going to be a good Monday night."

"Especially with these special cans, it’s going to be exciting. The fans will be pumped, I’ll be pumped with them. I’ll encourage them to all drink smart, but it is free beer."

Cox, though, will be missing out on the Brazil game: The Eagles open up their season in Rio against the Green Bay Packers in a special Friday night game on Sept. 6.

Once in a lifetime opportunity? Sure. Worth it? Cox says no.

"I probably would’ve been grumpy about it. Probably a good thing I did retire," he says. Although, he did play in England in 2018 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, just a few months after winning his Super Bowl.

Cox, who won a Super Bowl ring with the team, was a part of a disappointing ending last season. The Birds started off 10-1 fresh off an NFC title, but lost six of their final seven to end the season. But with a lot of movement and fresh faces, Cox expects a solid outcome.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I expect them to come out and be a really good team. You expect to come out, be good and dominate. We know there’s no easy way to the end of the road. That’s still always the goal …" he said. "They’ll be exciting to watch all season. There will be highs and lows all season, but wherever the chips fall, good or bad, you got to pick your head up."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.