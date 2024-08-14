Jim Harbaugh says he approached Colin Kaepernick to join Chargers coaching staff

Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick went to a Super Bowl together in 2013, and apparently, the head coach wants another shot at it with his former quarterback.

After nine seasons with the University of Michigan, the last of which ended in a national championship, Harbaugh joined the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL insider Mike Florio toyed with the idea of Kaepernick joining Harbaugh's staff shortly afterward, and apparently, he had a hunch.

Harbaugh said this week that not only has he spoken to Kaepernick about joining the Chargers staff, but the quarterback is actually "considering it."

Harbaugh told USA Today that the two had discussed teaming up "early, early" in the year, but Kaepernick never got back to him.

However, Harbaugh says Kaepernick's coaching future could be bright.

"If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous," Harbaugh said. "He'd be a tremendous coach, if that's the path he chose."

Kaepernick recently told Sky Sports that he is still "training" and "pushing" for an NFL comeback – he has not played in the NFL since 2016, shortly after he began kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

"We've just got to get one of these team owners to open up," Kaepernick said. "It's something I've trained my whole life for, so to be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. I think I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship."

Kaepernick praised Harbaugh shortly after he won a national championship with the Wolverines.

"Harbaugh is the one coach you call when you want to compete for a championship. Period," he told USA Today at the time.

