©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Super Bowl champ encourages Le'Veon Ball to leave US after Harris post, fires off anti-Trump criticism

Bell has been a staunch supporter of Trump

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Asante Samuel, a two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler, chided former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell on a recent post about the upcoming presidential election.

Bell wrote on X that if Vice President Kamala Harris defeated former President Trump in the upcoming election, he would leave the United States.

Asante Samuel vs Chargers

New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel during the AFC Championship game against the San Diego Chargers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Jan. 20, 2007. (David Butler II-USA Today Sports)

"Do us all a favor and please leave now," Samuel wrote in response. "And I will ask you everyday did you leave yet."

Samuel then added additional Trump criticism on top of his Bell post.

"That’s a shame, Trump got y’all attacking people," he added. "Make America Trumpless Again."

Bell is one of a handful of current or former professional athletes who have come out in support of Trump. He was with Trump and his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown at a rally for Trump last month in Pennsylvania.

Asante Samuel defends

Chiefs wide receiver Eddie Kennison catches a pass while being defended by New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Nov. 27, 2005. (John Rieger-USA Today Sports)

He then watched the Steelers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys with Trump and Brown.

"Basically, what I’m trying to say is Trump a real one bro," Bell said in a video recapping his time with the former president. "He a real one. He didn’t tell me like he was gonna let me say anything or nothing, he didn’t tell me he was going to call me up. He just did that bro – off the love.

Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown

Former President Trump listens to former Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown, left, and, Le'Veon Bell, at a campaign rally, Oct. 19, 2024, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"I get it, he might wanna win the election or whatever, but I’m trying to tell y’all, he didn’t have to do that. I could’ve messed up everything… That’s why y’all don’t understand is that Trump is a real one."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.