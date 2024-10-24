Ex-NFL star says Trump is a 'real one,' gushes about rally experience with former president

Former NFL star Le’Veon Bell gushed about his time at former President Donald Trump’s rally over the weekend and then going with him to a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.

Bell recalled his experience in a video posted to his social media on Wednesday.

"I had fought, I had played in big football games – playoff, regular season, Super Bowls – I’ve never had a feeling I had two days ago at that rally when I was behind that mic in front of America. Maybe more than just America, bro. I was in front of millions of people, bro," Bell said.

"Let me tell you how real Trump is. One, I didn’t know I was going to be called up on the stage. … When Trump went up there and talked bro, I had no idea, zero clue, he was going to call me on stage. Not only did he call me on stage, shook my hand, talked to me a little bit, but I was thinking that was going to be it. I’m cool with that! Got my little photo-op … I’m cool. Bro, he like literally looked me right in my face and just backed up (and said), ‘You got anything to say? Say it.’ Basically said, the mic yours. I got so nervous bro! I got shook."

Bell appeared to be impressed with his interaction with Trump and how he was able to speak at the rally along with his former Steelers teammate, Antonio Brown.

"Basically, what I’m trying to say is Trump a real one bro. He a real one. He didn’t tell me like he was gonna let me say anything or nothing, he didn’t tell me he was going to call me up. He just did that bro – off the love. I get it, he might wanna win the election or whatever, but I’m trying to tell y’all, he didn’t have to do that. I could’ve messed up everything … That’s why y’all don’t understand is that Trump is a real one."

Bell explained he was going to the game with Trump and was still astonished it happened in the first place. He said it took the group about eight minutes to get from the airport to Acrisure Stadium.

"Y’all not hearing me. Where I came from, ain’t nobody where I came from doing that," he said.

Trump also led a "U-S-A" chant at the game as well.