Super Bowl LVI
Published

Super Bowl 2022: Bengals' Sam Hubbard wants to win for Harambe

The gorilla was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard wants to win the Super Bowl more than just for the city of Cincinnati and the hometown fans.

He’s hoping to do Harambe proud.

This June 20, 2015 file photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shows Harambe, a western lowland gorilla, who was fatally shot Saturday, May 28, 2016, to protect boy who had entered its exhibit. 

This June 20, 2015 file photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shows Harambe, a western lowland gorilla, who was fatally shot Saturday, May 28, 2016, to protect boy who had entered its exhibit.  (Jeff McCurry/Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden/The Cincinatti Enquirer via AP, File)

Harambe was a 400-pound gorilla who dragged a 4-year-old boy when he fell into the enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in 2016. The 17-year-old primate was shot and killed, and the boy was rescued. Animal rights groups criticized the decision to kill the gorilla at the time.

The Harambe incident sparked a social media frenzy, making the gorilla star.

Hubbard didn’t forget.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Barstool Sports personality PFT Commenter asked Hubbard during his recent appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast whether there was any talk in the locker room about winning the Super Bowl for the gorilla.

"Sweet Prince, I mean, that's our guy. That's our hero," Hubbard said. "I think that's known, kind of goes without saying. You know, we're doing this for him."

Hubbard said he was at Ohio State when the incident at the zoo occurred.

The Bengals selected the defensive lineman in the third round of the 2018 draft. The 2021 season has been his best year yet.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He played in 16 games and had 7.5 sacks along with 62 tackles and two rumble recoveries.

The Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13 in Super Bowl LVI.

