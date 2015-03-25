Suns trade Scola to Pacers for Green, Plumlee, 1st-round pick

The Phoenix Suns have traded forward Luis Scola to the Indiana Pacers for forward Gerald Green, center Miles Plumlee and a lottery-protected first-round draft pick.

Scola, a 6-foot-9 forward from Argentina, played his first five NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets before coming to Phoenix a year ago when the Suns submitted the winning bid under the league's amnesty rule. He appeared in all 82 games for the Suns, averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. It was the fifth time in his career that he's played in all games.

The 6-foot-8 Green has played for six teams since coming to the NBA in 2005. The 6-11 Plumlee was selected in the first round by the Pacers last year, the 26th selection overall, but appeared in only 14 games.