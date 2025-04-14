Suns, Mike Budenholzer split after 1 season: 'Change is needed'

The Phoenix Suns fired Mike Budenholzer on Monday after just one season, the team announced.

ESPN first reported the move.

"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season. Our fans deserve better. Change is needed," the team said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Phoenix made huge moves in the last couple of seasons in an attempt to get back into the NBA championship picture. It started with the acquisition of Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, and it was followed by the trade for Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

Durant finished up his second full season with the Suns and Beal wrapped up his second season in Phoenix. The Suns were 36-46 and missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

NBA LEGEND SLAMS LEBRON JAMES FOR SHIRTLESS WARMUP: 'PUT A FINE ON THAT'

Budenholzer came over from the Milwaukee Bucks after his shocking departure. He coached the Bucks to an NBA title win over the Suns.

Phoenix will now enter an offseason filled with uncertainty and their shrewd moves have ultimately come to backfire. The Suns’ first-round pick was swapped with the Houston Rockets, who will have an opportunity to have a lottery selection despite being one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Suns have not made the conference championship since 2021. They have let go three coaches in three years.