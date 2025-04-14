Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Phoenix Suns

Suns, Mike Budenholzer split after 1 season: 'Change is needed'

The Suns' big moves have not paid off

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Nikola Jokic is Under Duress ahead of the NBA playoffs | First Things First Video

Nikola Jokic is Under Duress ahead of the NBA playoffs | First Things First

Chris Broussard unveils his BUD list going into the NBA playoffs, featuring coach-less Nikola Jokic and Aaron Rodgers, who the NFL is waiting on for his decision.

The Phoenix Suns fired Mike Budenholzer on Monday after just one season, the team announced.

ESPN first reported the move.

"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season. Our fans deserve better. Change is needed," the team said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Budenholzer with hands on his head

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on April 1, 2025. (Benny Sieu-Imagn Images)

Phoenix made huge moves in the last couple of seasons in an attempt to get back into the NBA championship picture. It started with the acquisition of Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, and it was followed by the trade for Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

Durant finished up his second full season with the Suns and Beal wrapped up his second season in Phoenix. The Suns were 36-46 and missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

Mike Budenholzer looks on

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer watches the game during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on April 13, 2025. (John Hefti-Imagn Images)

NBA LEGEND SLAMS LEBRON JAMES FOR SHIRTLESS WARMUP: 'PUT A FINE ON THAT'

Budenholzer came over from the Milwaukee Bucks after his shocking departure. He coached the Bucks to an NBA title win over the Suns.

Phoenix will now enter an offseason filled with uncertainty and their shrewd moves have ultimately come to backfire. The Suns’ first-round pick was swapped with the Houston Rockets, who will have an opportunity to have a lottery selection despite being one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Kevin Durant upset

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, #35, reacts after fouling a Houston Rockets player in the first half at Footprint Center in Phoenix on March 30, 2025. (Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Suns have not made the conference championship since 2021. They have let go three coaches in three years.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.