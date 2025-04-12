Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Los Angeles Lakers

NBA legend slams LeBron James for shirtless warmup: 'Put a fine on that'

James helped the Lakers to a victory over the Rocketes

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Does Steph Curry or LeBron James need another NBA Finals run more? | The Facility Video

Does Steph Curry or LeBron James need another NBA Finals run more? | The Facility

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel debate whether Steph Curry or LeBron James needs another NBA Finals run more ahead of tonight's Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors matchup.

Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas took exception to LeBron James shooting shirtless before the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Thomas, an analyst for NBA TV, took issue with James’ alleged lack of professionalism as he warmed up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LeBron James passes

April 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. (Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images)

"I just totally 100% object to this," Thomas said. "If I were the GM or coach, I would never let one of my players walk out on the floor looking like this. I mean, we’re a professional NBA league. We ain’t summer league. We ain’t at the YMCA."

Thomas agreed with Steve Smith when he said he thought the NBA should go back to making players wear suits.

"I just think the professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much," he continued. "Look, I like LeBron, I’m a fan of his so forth and so on. But to walk out on the floor before a game with no shirt on and shoot – I mean come on man. Where we at? What we doing?

EX-NBA STARS CALL OUT JA MORANT OVER GRENADE CELEBRATION

Isiah Thomas in 2022

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio: NBA great Isiah Thomas is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

"Adam Silver, if you want to fine somebody, fine that. Put a fine on that."

James appeared to respond to Thomas’ comment in a post on X after the Lakers won the game, 140-109.

"Man I was going to say something but it’s useless at this point in my career! Anyways more important CONGRATULATIONS JJ on a 50 win season in the WEST & Post Season nod!" he wrote.

LeBron James slams it home

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, dunks as Houston Rockets center Jock Landale defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 11, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James had 14 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.