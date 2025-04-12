NBA legend slams LeBron James for shirtless warmup: 'Put a fine on that'

Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas took exception to LeBron James shooting shirtless before the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Thomas, an analyst for NBA TV, took issue with James’ alleged lack of professionalism as he warmed up.

"I just totally 100% object to this," Thomas said. "If I were the GM or coach, I would never let one of my players walk out on the floor looking like this. I mean, we’re a professional NBA league. We ain’t summer league. We ain’t at the YMCA."

Thomas agreed with Steve Smith when he said he thought the NBA should go back to making players wear suits.

"I just think the professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much," he continued. "Look, I like LeBron, I’m a fan of his so forth and so on. But to walk out on the floor before a game with no shirt on and shoot – I mean come on man. Where we at? What we doing?

"Adam Silver, if you want to fine somebody, fine that. Put a fine on that."

James appeared to respond to Thomas’ comment in a post on X after the Lakers won the game, 140-109.

"Man I was going to say something but it’s useless at this point in my career! Anyways more important CONGRATULATIONS JJ on a 50 win season in the WEST & Post Season nod!" he wrote.

James had 14 points, eight assists and four rebounds.