Pelicans guard connects with right hook in fight with Suns opponent

An NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday turned into fight night.

In the third quarter, Suns center Mark Williams attempted to get into position to set a screen on Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado while Phoenix’s Collin Gillespie tried to make a move around him. Alvarado used two hands to try to get Williams out of his way, but was called for a foul.

Alvarado complained and then addressed Williams right to his face after the center gave him a slight push. The two then mixed it up with Alvarado connecting on a right hook. Williams took his share of shots in the melee as well.

Players from both teams broke up the squabble. Alvarado and Williams were ejected from the game.

Phoenix won the game, 123-114, to move to 18-13 on the season. Williams finished with 10 points in 11 minutes and had eight rebounds. Devin Booker led the Suns with 20 points on 6-of-18 from the field.

New Orleans fell to 8-25 with the loss. Alvarado had seven points and two steals in 14 minutes. Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 24 points on 6-of-12 from the field. He nailed six 3-pointers in the game. Derik Queen added 21 points.

The Suns will stay on the road to face the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

The Pelicans welcome the New York Knicks into town on Monday night.