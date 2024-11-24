Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Steve Gleason, former NFL player battling ALS, suffers accident following volleyball clinic

Gleason's wife says he was recovering

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Steve Gleason, a former New Orleans Saints safety who is battling ALS, had an accident while exiting his van, his wife, Michel Varisco Gleason, said in a post on social media.

The 47-year-old was on the road to recovery following the incident.

Steve Gleason on Kevin Curtis

New Orleans Saints star Steve Gleason, #37, is called for pass interference against St. Louis Rams Kevin Curtis, #83, in the first quarter at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis on Oct. 23, 2005. (Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)

"Steve had an accident exiting his van yesterday to speak at the Gleason Life Skills Volleyball Clinic," the post on his X account read. "It was traumatic for him and for all of us who witnessed him mangled on the asphalt. Although he is hurt, it could have been much worse.

"Miraculously, he was spared greater injury because he was strapped into his wheelchair and because of the swift action of his care team, a passerby doctor, and family."

His wife joked the former NFL player was gearing up for a fight against Jake Paul.

"He is at home resting and grateful for this crazy wonderful life and the support and love from everyone."

Steve Gleason on the sideline

New Orleans Saints former safety Steve Gleason watches the Saints play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Oct. 6, 2019. (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Gleason played seven seasons with the Saints from 2000 to 2006 and had 71 total tackles in 83 games.

He revealed in 2011 that he was battling ALS. He was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in 2019 and the Arthur Ashe Courage Award earlier this year.

Steve Gleason at Halloween

Oct 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason wears a Halloween costume before a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Oct. 19, 2023. Because Gleason uses a breathing tube, he can be wrapped with cellophane covering his mouth. (Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports)

Gleason had to deal with another incident earlier this year. He needed to be moved to a hospital as Hurricane Francine impacted Louisiana.

