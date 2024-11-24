Vikings win on walk-off field goal in overtime after blowing late lead, allowing onside kick recovery

The Minnesota Vikings won a thriller at Soldier Field on Sunday in a game they were so close to choking away.

The Vikings led by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but needed an overtime field goal to beat the Chicago Bears, 30-27.

With 22 seconds left and trailing by 11, Caleb Williams hit Keenan Allen for a one-yard score, and the two-point conversion was successful when Williams found DJ Moore.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bears then recovered the onside kick, just the third onside recovery on the season in the NFL. They quickly got in field goal range after a long catch by Moore and drilled the field goal to send the game into overtime. They outscored the Vikings 17-3 in the fourth quarter.

The Bears went three-and-out on the first overtime possession, and that turned out to be the last time they would touch the ball on the day.

Justin Jefferson had just one catch in regulation, but his second of the game put Minnesota at midfield. A few plays later, Sam Darnold found T.J. Hockenson for a gain of 29 to get them inside the 10-yard line. After Darnold took a knee in the middle of the hashmarks, John Parker Romo drilled the chip shot to give Minnesota the win.

CHIEFS SQUANDER LATE DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD, BUT SURVIVE IN WALK-OFF FASHION AGAINST PANTHERS

It was the best day the Bears' offense has had in a while after they'd failed to score 20 points in each of their previous four games and lost each of them. But apparently, 27 isn't enough.

Darnold went 22-for-34 for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Addison went off for eight catches and 162 yards and one of the scores. Aaron Jones also added 106 yards on the ground and another touchdown.

Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards in the losing effort, while Moore had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Allen added nine catches for 86 yards and the fourth quarter score.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota improved to 9-2 on the season. They've now won four in a row after two consecutive losses that came immediately after their 5-0 start. The Bears have lost five straight and are 4-7.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.