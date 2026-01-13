Stephen A Smith mistakenly calls Texans wide receiver Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stephen A. Smith mistakenly referred to Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk as Charlie Kirk Tuesday.

Smith was talking about Kirk’s big game in the Texans' 30-6 playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers during ESPN’s "First Take" when he had a slip of the tongue.

"We saw Charlie Kirk catch eight receptions for 144 yards," Smith said.

He was quickly corrected and promptly apologized. "I apologize. Oh my God. Christian Kirk."

Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September 2025 while speaking at an outdoor campus debate planned by Turning Point USA.

Christian Kirk had his best performance of the season when the Texans needed it most. Kirk hadn’t had more than four receptions or 64 yards in a game all regular season, making his playoff performance stand out.

MIKE TOMLIN STEPS DOWN AS STEELERS HEAD COACH

Kirk’s eight catches for 144 yards and one receiving touchdown all led the team.

The Texans will look for Kirk to step up again next week because the team could be without top wide receiver Nico Collins, who left the game with a concussion. In 15 games this season, Collins had 71 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

The two-time Pro Bowler has built a strong rapport with quarterback C.J. Stroud, and if he cannot clear concussion protocol before the team’s game against the New England Patriots Sunday, it would be a big loss.

Stroud would be relying heavily on Kirk, wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Xavier Hutchinson and tight end Dalton Schultz if Collins cannot clear.

The No. 5-seeded Texans take on the No. 2-seeded New England Patriots Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.