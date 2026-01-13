Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans

Stephen A Smith mistakenly calls Texans wide receiver Charlie Kirk

Smith was referring to Christian Kirk

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Stephen A. Smith mistakenly referred to Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk as Charlie Kirk Tuesday.

Smith was talking about Kirk’s big game in the Texans' 30-6 playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers during ESPN’s "First Take" when he had a slip of the tongue.

"We saw Charlie Kirk catch eight receptions for 144 yards," Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith celebrates

Stephen A. Smith speaks onstage at the 2025 HOPE Global Forum at Signia by Hilton Atlanta in Atlanta Dec. 2, 2025. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He was quickly corrected and promptly apologized. "I apologize. Oh my God. Christian Kirk."

Christian Kirk had his best performance of the season when the Texans needed it most. Kirk hadn’t had more than four receptions or 64 yards in a game all regular season, making his playoff performance stand out.

MIKE TOMLIN STEPS DOWN AS STEELERS HEAD COACH

Christian Kirk dives for endzone

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) dives into the end zone for a touchdown while defended by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during the first half of a wild-card playoff game in Pittsburgh Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (Justin Berl/AP Photo)

Kirk’s eight catches for 144 yards and one receiving touchdown all led the team.

The Texans will look for Kirk to step up again next week because the team could be without top wide receiver Nico Collins, who left the game with a concussion. In 15 games this season, Collins had 71 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

The two-time Pro Bowler has built a strong rapport with quarterback C.J. Stroud, and if he cannot clear concussion protocol before the team’s game against the New England Patriots Sunday, it would be a big loss.

Nico Collins and Christian Kirk celebrate

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (12) after a touchdown during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (Justin Berl/AP Photo)

Stroud would be relying heavily on Kirk, wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Xavier Hutchinson and tight end Dalton Schultz if Collins cannot clear.

The No. 5-seeded Texans take on the No. 2-seeded New England Patriots Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

