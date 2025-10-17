Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

LeBron James

Stephen A. Smith on LeBron James' approach to critics: 'You ever see [him] go at a White boy?'

ESPN host defends his past criticism of James' son, Bronny, after March confrontation with Lakers superstar

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
‘Concerning’ LeBron James injury; is Jalen Hurts to blame for the Eagles loss to the Giants? | FTF Video

‘Concerning’ LeBron James injury; is Jalen Hurts to blame for the Eagles loss to the Giants? | FTF

The New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 on Thursday Night Football. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss what went wrong for the Eagles, and what the Giants proved.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith suggested LeBron James' treatment of certain people may be influenced by their race. 

Smith, in an interview on "The Pivot Podcast" with Ryan Clark, addressed his recent interactions with James and appeared to reference an incident when James confronted Smith at a Lakers' game in March. 

"You ever see LeBron go at a White boy? Let's call it what it is. You ever see him do that? You'll say you saw him come at me," Smith said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had some interesting commentary about NBA star LeBron James. (Imagn)

Smith appeared to be addressing the incident and Smith's past criticism of James' Lakers' handling of the superstar's son, Bronny James. 

"Anybody with professional ethics, who knows sports and knows what comes with it knows that I did not do anything wrong to that young man. But to paint me as somebody that would attack a child, just because I dislike you, it's low, it's low," Smith said. 

JOEL EMBIID REVEALS FALLOUT WITH FORMER 76ERS TEAMMATE JAMES HARDEN AFTER UGLY EXIT: 'IT HURTS'

Stephen A Smith says there are some in the Democratic Party that don't represent what it once was Video

After a Los Angeles Lakers game against the New York Knicks in March, Smith revealed the incident stemmed from his televised criticisms of Bronny. 

"That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent. That was a father," Smith said on ESPN. "I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in that regard. By all accounts, he’s obviously a wonderful family man and father who cares very, very deeply about his son.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith speak before a game in LA March 3, 2022. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

James pushed back against that notion in an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN later that month. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport, criticize players about what they do on the court. That is your job — to criticize or be in a position where, OK, a guy is not performing … that is all part of the game. When you take it and when you get personal with it, it’s my job to not only protect my damn household but protect the players," James said. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue