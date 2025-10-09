LeBron James faces lawsuit from fan who bought tickets expecting retirement announcement as 'second decision'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James’ new Hennessy advertisement has resulted in a lawsuit against him.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer announced that his "second decision" was a new signature bottle, but he teased the announcement the day before, and many thought the "decision" would be about his retirement at season’s end.

After the teaser video dropped, Andrew Garcia purchased two tickets for a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers — who drafted James in 2003 — for about $432 each on Ticketmaster, according to TMZ Sports.

Garcia told TMZ Sports James owes him for "fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery."

"I wouldn't have purchased it if he wasn't going to retire. Plain and simple," Garcia told the outlet.

According to StubHub, the average ticket price nearly doubled from $250 to $500 following the teaser video, with sales increasing 20 times in the first hour after the announcement, mostly for the team’s final home game of the season.

A representative for James did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In Monday’s teaser, James declared the announcement would be "the decision of all decisions," and speculation ran rampant as he is set to begin his record-breaking 23rd NBA season soon.

Last week, the 40-year-old James did not offer much clarity about his plans for eventual retirement.

"I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season," James said Sept. 29. "However the journey lays out this year, I’m super invested, because I don’t know when the end is. I know it’s a lot sooner than later."

James has hardly shown any signs of slowing down. In his age 40 season, he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds. He posted 10 triple-doubles last season, his most since 2019-20, when he won his fourth NBA championship.

After turning 40 on Dec. 30, James averaged 25.1 points per game, the most by any player age 40 or older.

James became the first player in NBA history to play in the league at the same time as his son, Bronny James, who was drafted by the Lakers last summer. The two played 21 games together.

