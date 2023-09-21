Stephen A Smith botches 1st pitch at Yankee Stadium: 'I choked'

Stephen A. Smith likely wants a second take on his first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night.

The ESPN personality, known for his work on "First Take," was the man to throw out the first pitch in the Bronx for the Yankees’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

However, Smith needs some work on his pitching skills after what went down at Yankee Stadium.

Smith, who donned in a No. 2 Derek Jeter white pinstriped Yankees jersey, did have some nice mechanics as he lifted his leg on the mound before the pitch. However, when he released it, the ball bounced about 10 feet before reaching the plate.

Yankees fans in the stands jeered at Smith, who tried to laugh off the skipped pitch.

In Smith’s defense, it could have been a lot worse. 50 Cent’s first pitch at Citi Field for a New York Mets game did not even come close to home plate.

So, while this was not a good one by Smith, it does not fall in the worst-of-the-worst category.

Smith posted to his own X account with a different angle of the first pitch, saying "It was a changeup!"

STEVE-O SPITS FIRE AHEAD OF CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH AT PADRES GAME

Smith, a diehard Yankees fan, admitted before the game on "The Michael Kay Show" that he was nervous to toss out the first pitch. He joined Kay in the YES Network booth to give his performance some ridicule.

"I was disgusted with myself, man," Smith said. "I choked."

Smith’s sports opinion carries weight to many, and he is holding himself accountable for his poor pitching skills.

The Yankees might let him try to redeem himself in the future, but until then, Smith will not be quitting his day job anytime soon.