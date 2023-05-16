Expand / Collapse search
Steve-O spits fire ahead of ceremonial first pitch at Padres game

The 'Jackass' star said it was his first time throwing a pitch at an MLB game

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
"Jackass" star Steve-O was honored Monday night with throwing out the first pitch at the San Diego Padres game and in true daredevil fashion, he certainly didn’t disappoint. 

The 48-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, took the mound ahead of Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. 

Steve-O waves before first pitch

Entertainer Steve-O throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Padres face against the Kansas City Royals on May 15, 2023, at Petco Park in San Diego. (Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

As many before him have, Steve-O added his own spin on the classic baseball moment. But unlike his predecessors, he decided to bring the heat in a more literal fashion. 

Steve-O spit fire up into the air before throwing the ball right over home plate. 

Steve-O spits fire

Steve-O, from the "Jackass" series, prepares to throw the ceremonial first pitch with flames before the San Diego Padres host the Kansas City Royals on Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

"My first time throwing the first pitch at an MLB game – I’m pretty sure it’s never been done like this, too!" he wrote in a post on his Instagram Monday. "Thanks so much, Padres!!!" 

Steve-O throws out the ceremonial first pitch at a Padres game

Steve-O's ceremonial first pitch went right over home plate on May 15, 2023, at Petco Park in San Diego. (Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

The fireball pitch brought good luck to the Padres as pitcher Michael Wacha took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out a career-high 11 in San Diego’s 4-0 victory over the Royals. 

"I’ve been one out away and three outs away as well. Been flirting with it a few times now," Wacha said after helping the Padres end a five-game losing streak. "When the time’s right we’ll see what goes down."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.