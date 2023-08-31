50 Cent throws microphone into audience, allegedly injuring concertgoer

50 Cent could face legal trouble after throwing a microphone into the crowd during his "Final Lap" tour stop at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

In video obtained by Fox News Digital, the rapper can be seen throwing two different microphones into the audience during the show.

In the first instance, he appears to almost offer the mic to the crowd before flinging it offstage. Later in the show, he seems to be frustrated and hurls the microphone with force.

According to Variety, 50 Cent was upset because the microphones were not working, leading him to toss them angrily into the crowd.

Images shared online indicate that a woman who was injured claimed to be Bryhana Monegain, a host for Los Angeles hip hop radio station Power 106.

The photos show Monegain with a severe wound on her forehead.

Scott Leemon, attorney for 50 Cent (birth name Curtis Jackson), told Fox News Digital, "Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed."

Fox News Digital also reached out to reps for Monegain, but they did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The LAPD told Fox News Digital that no unit or officers responded to an incident at Crypto.com Arena, and there is currently no police report on file for the rapper.

50 Cent is the latest rapper to face trouble after a concert incident.

Earlier this month, Cardi B threw a microphone into the crowd during a Las Vegas performance and struck a fan.

The fan filed a police report, but Cardi B ultimately faced no charges in the incident.