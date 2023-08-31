Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

50 Cent throws microphone into audience, allegedly injuring concertgoer

The rapper performed in Los Angeles Wednesday night and reportedly hit a woman with a microphone.

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
50 Cent throws two microphones into crowd, allegedly causing injury Video

50 Cent throws two microphones into crowd, allegedly causing injury

Rapper 50 Cent threw two microphones into the crowd at his Los Angeles concert Wednesday, allegedly striking a concertgoer.

50 Cent could face legal trouble after throwing a microphone into the crowd during his "Final Lap" tour stop at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

In video obtained by Fox News Digital, the rapper can be seen throwing two different microphones into the audience during the show. 

In the first instance, he appears to almost offer the mic to the crowd before flinging it offstage. Later in the show, he seems to be frustrated and hurls the microphone with force.

According to Variety, 50 Cent was upset because the microphones were not working, leading him to toss them angrily into the crowd.

50 CENT SAYS LOS ANGELES IS 'FINISHED' AFTER ZERO BAIL POLICY REINSTATEMENT: 'WATCH HOW BAD IT GETS'

50 Cent performing on stage

50 Cent, seen here performing in Atlanta, Georgia, threw two microphones into the audience during his concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. (Prince Williams/WireImage)

WATCH: 50 CENT THROWS TWO MICROPHONES INTO CROWD, ALLEGEDLY CAUSING INJURY (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT)

50 Cent throws two microphones into crowd, allegedly causing injury Video

Images shared online indicate that a woman who was injured claimed to be Bryhana Monegain, a host for Los Angeles hip hop radio station Power 106.

The photos show Monegain with a severe wound on her forehead.

Scott Leemon, attorney for 50 Cent (birth name Curtis Jackson), told Fox News Digital, "Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed."

Fox News Digital also reached out to reps for Monegain, but they did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Close up of 50 Cent performing with microphone

50 Cent allegedly injured a concertgoer when he threw a microphone into the crowd (Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The LAPD told Fox News Digital that no unit or officers responded to an incident at Crypto.com Arena, and there is currently no police report on file for the rapper.

50 Cent is the latest rapper to face trouble after a concert incident.

50 Cent performing with baseball cap

50 Cent has been on his "Final Lap" tour since July. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Cardi B threw a microphone into the crowd during a Las Vegas performance and struck a fan.

The fan filed a police report, but Cardi B ultimately faced no charges in the incident. 

Trending