Steph Curry's wife Ayesha slams 'Red Table Talk' episode, says edit made her 'sound crazy'

Facebook Watch canceled 'Red Table Talk'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ayesha Curry, the cookbook author and wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, lamented the final edit of a 2019 episode of "Red Table Talk" that she says made her "sound crazy."

Curry opened up to Insider in a story published Thursday about taking a step back from her pursuit of being a television personality and pointed to the episode of "Red Table Talk" when she was with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris. 

Curry was newly postpartum at the time the show was taped.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Stephen Curry: Underrated" premiere at Eccles Center Theatre Jan. 23, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

She told the outlet she got vulnerable with personal things about attention and feeling insecure in her marriage, but the episode "was edited in a way that made me sound crazy.

"It's not what I said, and the context was weird. Yeah. I took that one personally," she added.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media after Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals June 13, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the episode, Curry talked about the attention her husband receives as an NBA player and how some women could get too wrapped up in the celebrity overall — enough to where she feels the need to interject if she felt they stepped over the line.

"Stephen is very nice by nature, and he’s very talkative," Curry says. "Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, ‘I’m a grown woman, so I’ll just insert myself.’ I’ll be like, 'Hello. How are you doing?’

"The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But, for me, I honestly hate it."

Facebook Watch ended "Red Table Talk" along with its other original programming last month.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "Nope" at TCL Chinese Theatre July 18, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif. (JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Ayesha and Stephen Curry have been married more than 10 years and have three children.

