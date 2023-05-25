Steph Curry's wife Ayesha slams 'Red Table Talk' episode, says edit made her 'sound crazy'

Ayesha Curry, the cookbook author and wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, lamented the final edit of a 2019 episode of "Red Table Talk" that she says made her "sound crazy."

Curry opened up to Insider in a story published Thursday about taking a step back from her pursuit of being a television personality and pointed to the episode of "Red Table Talk" when she was with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris.

Curry was newly postpartum at the time the show was taped.

She told the outlet she got vulnerable with personal things about attention and feeling insecure in her marriage, but the episode "was edited in a way that made me sound crazy.

"It's not what I said, and the context was weird. Yeah. I took that one personally," she added.

In the episode, Curry talked about the attention her husband receives as an NBA player and how some women could get too wrapped up in the celebrity overall — enough to where she feels the need to interject if she felt they stepped over the line.

"Stephen is very nice by nature, and he’s very talkative," Curry says. "Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, ‘I’m a grown woman, so I’ll just insert myself.’ I’ll be like, 'Hello. How are you doing?’

"The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But, for me, I honestly hate it."

Facebook Watch ended "Red Table Talk" along with its other original programming last month.

Ayesha and Stephen Curry have been married more than 10 years and have three children.