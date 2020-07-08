Ayesha Curry shows off 'strong and healthy' body following 35-pound weight loss

Move over Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry just revealed that she has a new fitness deal following her 35-pound weight loss.

The food personality, 31, posted two photos on Tuesday showing off her toned figure. She wore a sports bra and snug gym shorts as she demonstrated a squat for one of the pictures.

“I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” the “Full Plate” cookbook author wrote.

She continued: “But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it.”

“I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted,” the mom of three said. “So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.).”

The “Family Food Fight” host then announced that she had scored a sponsorship deal with Fitbit that involves her sharing tips about health and wellness. “Let’s get moving,” Curry ended her post.

In May, she announced on her Instagram Stories that she was “down 35 pounds” (via Us Weekly).

The cookbook author and her NBA star husband share three kids: Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 2.

Curry explained that she decided to slim down after she spent her “entire 20s having babies, nursing babies.” The International Smoke restaurant owner revealed that she started hitting the gym in January and also changed up her diet.