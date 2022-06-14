Steph Curry's cold shooting night ends historic run of made three-pointers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s cold night from behind the three-point line cost him a historic streak during the team’s Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Curry scored 16 points and dished out eight assists. He was 7-of-22 from the field and 0-for-9 from three-point range.

The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular-season games in which Curry had made at least one three-pointer. Curry was on a 3 1/2-year run.

"Keep shooting," he said when asked what his mindset was coming off rough shooting nights, via ESPN. "Very simple. Like there's never – I'm not afraid to go 0-for-whatever because I'm going to keep shooting and taking shots that you normally feel like you can make. And I've responded well when I've had games like that from the 3-point line.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been happier after a 0-for-whatever type of night just knowing the context of the game, the other ways you tried to impact the game and the fact that, you know, you had four guys step up in meaningful ways to help us win offensively."

The last time Curry went without a made three-pointer was Nov. 8, 2018. The 233 straight games topped his previous record of 196 consecutive games. The record is twice as long as any player ever. He also had made a three-pointer in all of his 132 career postseason games.

"Steph is the best to ever shoot it. And I’ll tell you what, everyone in the building, including the fans and those watching, believe the ball is going in when it leaves his fingertips," Warriors star Klay Thompson added.

"So we’re never stressed or worried about No. 30. He has done so much and elevated this franchise to a place where it was hard to even imagine that he has leeway, and he can have a bad night. I just know he’ll respond."

The Warriors won the game 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead in the Finals and inch closer to another NBA championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.