Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

NBA Finals 2022: Andrew Wiggins guides Warriors to pivotal Game 5 victory

The Warriors are one win away from a fourth championship since 2015

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Golden State Warriors used the momentum from a Jordan Poole buzzer-beater in the third quarter to build a hefty lead and never looked back, defeating the Boston Celtics 104-94.

The Warriors are one win away from securing their fourth NBA championship since 2015.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, left, celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022. 

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, left, celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Andrew Wiggins stepped up when Golden State needed him the most. With Stephen Curry struggling from beyond the arc, Wiggins had to lead the way in the scoring category. He finished with 26 points on 12-of-23 shooting. He added 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victory.

Wiggins threw down a vicious dunk on Derrick White with about 2:05 left to go in the game to seal the victory.

Wiggins said he wanted to tell everyone, "We’re here," with the dunk he threw down.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022. 

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

"We’re hungry. We want this," he added.

Curry was 7-of-22 from the field, including a shocking 0-for-9 from the three-point line. He managed to finish with 16 points, eight assists and three rebounds. Klay Thompson added 21 points and was the only Warriors starter to make a three-point shot.

WARRIORS' JORDAN POOLE BANKS IN DEEP BUZZER-BEATING THREE-POINTER, NBA FANS GO WILD

Golden State had built up a sizable lead at halftime going into the break up 51-39.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

But Boston came back out of the locker room hot. The team had missed their first 12 three-pointers in the first half but made eight straight in the third to take the lead. Golden State had been struggling – at one point missing 14 consecutive shots from long distance.

It was Poole who helped get the team and the fans back in the game.

He banked home a 38-foot three-pointer to put Golden State up one point at the end of the third. It was exactly what the Warriors needed. Poole would finish with 14 points.

Boston wouldn’t score again until the 8:21 mark of the fourth.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Marcus Smart had 20 points and three rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is set for Thursday night back in Boston at 9 p.m. ET. A win for the Warriors will give Golden State their seventh championship in franchise history. A Celtics win will force a Game 7 and send the series back to San Francisco.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.