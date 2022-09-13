Expand / Collapse search
Steelers' TJ Watt posts clever meme to vow return after injury in Week 1

Steelers believe Watt doesn't require surgery on his torn pec

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt will miss time with a pectoral injury, but he vows he will return at some point this season. 

Watt posted a Terminator meme on Twitter with the iconic "I'll be back" movie quote, which infers that his injury won't be sidelining him for the remainder of the season, something the Steelers feared initially. 

Watt was supposed to get second and third opinions on his injury on Tuesday, but a report from NFL Network stated that the current belief in Pittsburgh was that he would land on the injured reserve but won't miss the rest of the year.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates after an interception with safety Tre Norwood during the Bengals game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates after an interception with safety Tre Norwood during the Bengals game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Despite Watt having to miss time, this would be good news to the Steelers who wouldn’t have to entirely replace the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. 

There is no exact timetable of when Watt would come back, but it could come before the end of October, which "depends on the healing process," per NFL Network. 

Watt immediately knew that something had happened to his pec, running to the sideline with a limp left side and telling the coaching staff that he tore it. An MRI was scheduled for Monday, which showed surgery wasn't necessary.

Steeler' T.J. Watt during the Detroit Lions game at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Steeler' T.J. Watt during the Detroit Lions game at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Watt had one sack and three tackles for loss in what became a wild win for the Steelers over their division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. Chris Boswell hammered home the 53-yard game-winning field goal in overtime after hitting one off the uprights on his prior attempt. A blocked extra point at the end of the fourth quarter by Minkah Fitzpatrick kept the Steelers’ hopes alive.

In the meantime, it's going to be hard to replicate the production that Watt has, but players like Malik Reed and Jamir Jones will have to step up to put pressure on the quarterback and the backfield. 

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers waves during the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers waves during the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Watt won the Defensive Player of the Year last season by totaling 22.5 sacks over 16 games to lead the NFL

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.