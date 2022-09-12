Steelers' TJ Watt will seek other opinions on potential season-ending injury: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt will seek out more options on his torn pectoral muscle that he suffered during the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Watt rushed off the field late in the game and TV camera caught him saying that he believed his pec was torn. He is still awaiting the results of an MRI on Monday to confirm that diagnosis, but according to ESPN, Watt is also scheduled to meet with doctors to get second and third options on the injury.

Those meetings with other doctors will likely be to determine whether Watt can try to rehab back and return this season, or if surgery is necessary to repair the injury. If that’s the case, he would likely miss the remainder of the season.

Those meetings with other doctors will come on Tuesday, per Pro Football Talk.

Watt is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, so It goes without saying how much Watt means to this Pittsburgh defense.

Watt won the Defensive Player of the Year last season by totaling 22.5 sacks over 16 games to lead the NFL. In this contest, he had one sack, three tackles of his six for loss and even jumped in the air to snag an interception from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Steelers ended up winning this game against their division rival despite Watt having to come out. It almost didn't end that way when Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught a Burrow throw for the game-tying touchdown.

But the extra point was blocked by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was superb in this game. He started off the scoring with a pick-six on Burrow's first pass attempt of the season, and his efforts on that extra point allowed Chris Boswell to hit a 53-yard field goal in the final seconds of overtime to start the season on the right foot.

However, with Watt's injury, the win may be bittersweet for head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers.