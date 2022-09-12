Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers' TJ Watt will seek other opinions on potential season-ending injury: report

Watt knew that he tore his pec late in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt will seek out more options on his torn pectoral muscle that he suffered during the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. 

Watt rushed off the field late in the game and TV camera caught him saying that he believed his pec was torn. He is still awaiting the results of an MRI on Monday to confirm that diagnosis, but according to ESPN, Watt is also scheduled to meet with doctors to get second and third options on the injury. 

Those meetings with other doctors will likely be to determine whether Watt can try to rehab back and return this season, or if surgery is necessary to repair the injury. If that’s the case, he would likely miss the remainder of the season. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) follows a play during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Watt tied an NFL record with 22½ sacks last season on his way to capturing the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) follows a play during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Watt tied an NFL record with 22½ sacks last season on his way to capturing the Defensive Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Those meetings with other doctors will come on Tuesday, per Pro Football Talk. 

Watt is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, so It goes without saying how much Watt means to this Pittsburgh defense.

STEELERS BELIEVE TJ WATT SUFFERED DEVASTATING INJURY VS. BENGALS: REPORT

Watt won the Defensive Player of the Year last season by totaling 22.5 sacks over 16 games to lead the NFL. In this contest, he had one sack, three tackles of his six for loss and even jumped in the air to snag an interception from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. 

T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Steelers ended up winning this game against their division rival despite Watt having to come out. It almost didn't end that way when Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught a Burrow throw for the game-tying touchdown. 

STEELERS ENTER NEW ERA AS BEN ROETHLISBERGER'S DEPARTURE BRINGS UNCERTAINTY TO QB POSITION

But the extra point was blocked by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was superb in this game. He started off the scoring with a pick-six on Burrow's first pass attempt of the season, and his efforts on that extra point allowed Chris Boswell to hit a 53-yard field goal in the final seconds of overtime to start the season on the right foot. 

T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers recovers the ball and runs for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers recovers the ball and runs for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, with Watt's injury, the win may be bittersweet for head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.