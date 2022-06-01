Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt announces retirement from NFL at the age of 29

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement from football Wednesday after eight seasons in the NFL.

Tuitt announced the news on Twitter, citing his recent graduation from the University of Notre Dame and the loss of his brother last year.

"With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates and coaches, I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire from the NFL," Tuitt wrote in a statement.

"I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons and am blessed to leave this game with my health. After the tragic loss of my brother, Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football."

BROTHER OF STEELERS STAR STEPHON TUITT KILLED BY HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER IN GEORGIA: 'SEE YOU AGAIN ONE DAY'

STEELERS' STEPHON TUITT: 'I'M NOT KNEELING FOR THE FLAG'

Tuitt’s brother was killed in a hit-and-run crash in June 2021, and Stephon did not play during the 2021 season.

The Steelers drafted the defensive end in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. Tuitt played in 91 games for Pittsburgh, starting in 79. He finished his career with 34.5 sacks and 246 tackles. He had a breakout season in 2020 with a career-high 11 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

"I want to thank Stephon for all he did for the Steelers during his eight-year career in Pittsburgh," Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan said in a statement. "His success both on and off the field speaks volumes for who he is as a person and a player. Stephon has always handled himself with class and maturity as he continues to be a great husband, father, son and family life in his personal life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tuitt’s announcement comes just a few months after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement in January after 18 seasons in Pittsburgh.