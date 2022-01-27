Ben Roethlisberger retires from the NFL after 18 seasons with the Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after 18 seasons in the league.

He made the announcement in a Twitter video weeks after the team lost in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I don’t know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it has been. While I know with confidence I’ve given my all to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given me.

"A boy from Findlay, Ohio, with NFL dreams, developed at Oxford at Miami University, blessed with the honor of 18 seasons as a Pittsburgh Steeler and a place to call home. The journey has been exhilarating, defined by relationships, fueled by a spirit of competition. Yet the time has come to clean up my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children.

"I retire from football a truly grateful man.

"First and foremost, I need to thank the Lord for all the many blessings he’s bestowed on me. To my wife, Ashley, our children Benjamin, Bailey and Bodie, you lift and inspire me and give my life purpose. I am so thankful for your love and support. I love you so much.

"To my parents and sister, every step of the way, your support and love has driven me to be the best and never give up."

Roethlisberger thanked the Steelers organization, his teammates and his coaches.

"Thank you for believing in me and allowing me to battle with you in the pursuit of excellence.

"To all of my teammates and the endless friendships I have gained, I appreciate you in our shared commitment to wearing the black and gold with pride and dignity. Putting that jersey on every Sunday with my borthers will always be one of the greatest joys in my life.

"To Steeler Nation, the best fans in all of sports, thank you accepting and supporting me as your quarterback over the years. Football has been a gift and I thank God for allowing me to play it. Surrounding me with great people and protecting me through until the end with love and honor."

The Steelers released a video as well, highlighting Roethlisberger’s career.

Roethlisberger will finish his career with two Super Bowl championships under his belt, six Pro Bowl selections and as the 2004 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. He wrapped up with 64,088 passing yards and 418 touchdown passes.

He’s fifth in all-time passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns.