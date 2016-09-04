Steelers place LB Bud Dupree on injured reserve

PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree will miss at least the first eight weeks of the season to deal with a lingering groin injury that sidelined him during training camp.

Dupree recorded four sacks during his rookie season in 2015 and shed 20 pounds in the offseason in hopes of adding quickness of the edge on the pass rush. Instead the Steelers will likely go with veteran Arthur Moats in the 2016 opener at Washington on Sept. 12.

Pittsburgh can designate Dupree as eligible to return at some point, but he is required to sit out at least eight weeks.

The Steelers signed veteran Steven Johnson to take Dupree's roster spot. Johnson was among the final cuts when Pittsburgh pared down to 53 players on Saturday.

