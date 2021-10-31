Steelers' Pat Freiermuth makes incredible go-ahead TD grab, team holds on for win over Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Pat Freiermuth made an incredible go-ahead touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday that proved to be the difference-maker in the win.

Ben Roethlisberger found the first-year tight end in the back of the end zone. Freiermuth had to tip the ball to himself and get both feet in bounds to complete the touchdown. He did all that during the magnificent play and put the Steelers up 15-10.

The Steelers would force the Browns to turn the ball over on their following two drives and the Steelers would take home the win by the same score over their AFC North division rival.

Roethlisberger finished 22-for-34 with 266 passing yards and the clutch touchdown to Freiermuth. Diontae Johnson led the team with six catches for 98 yards. Freiermuth finished with four catches for 44 yards.

Rookie running back Najee Harris had 26 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown in the win as well.

T.J. Watt came away with a clutch fumble recovery on one of the Browns’ late drives. Jarvis Landry caught a pass from Baker Mayfield as Cleveland hoped to answer Pittsburgh’s score and had the ball stripped away from him.

Mayfield finished 20-for-31 with 225 passing yards. D’Ernest Johnson was the only Browns player who crossed the goal line for Cleveland.

Cleveland was held to 306 total yards. The team was 3-for-10 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down.

Pittsburgh moved to 4-3 on the season and the Browns fell to 4-4.