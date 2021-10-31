Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Disastrous Steelers fake field goal attempt leads to kicker's injury

Chris Boswell was ruled out of the game after a hard hit

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to catch the Cleveland Browns off guard on Sunday by faking a field goal just a few yards from the goal line.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell took a direct snap while looking like he was getting ready to attempt a field goal in the second quarter. Boswell rolled to his right and tried to find a receiver in the back of the end zone.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicks a 31-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicks a 31-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The pass sailed over the receiver’s head and Boswell was hit hard by Browns defensive lineman Jordan Elliott. Boswell is 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, while Elliott is 6-foot-4 and 303 pounds. Boswell was definitely feeling the aftereffects of the hit.

He was slow to get up on the sideline and was later ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Some wondered whether the officials missed a potential roughing the pass call as Boswell was pushed a few feet and landed hard after he threw the pass.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell walks off the field after an injury during the first half of the game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell walks off the field after an injury during the first half of the game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Boswell had been one of the most efficient kickers in the game. He was 11-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 12-for-12 on extra points going into the Browns game.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell looks to throw a pass on a fake field goal attempt during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell looks to throw a pass on a fake field goal attempt during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

The Steelers and Browns were meeting for the first time since Cleveland knocked Pittsburgh out of the playoffs last season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com