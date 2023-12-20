Steelers' Mike Tomlin offers harsh advice after George Pickens drama: 'Keep your damn mouth shut'

George Pickens found himself in more hot water this week when he admitted to not routinely blocking a cornerback in order to avoid an injury.

That came just a week after the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was visibly frustrated on the sidelines during a loss.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said the second-year receiver's outburst was a "problem, because it's not solution-oriented."

"You know we are all frustrated, but we've got to manage our frustrations in a professional, mature way. And when it’s not done that way, it’s not necessarily pushing us toward solutions," Tomlin said at the time.

Well, Tomlin seemingly had more advice for Pickens following his excuse to not block a cornerback on a play that likely would have been a touchdown had he done so.

Tomlin seemed to hint that Pickens' comments and actions are heightened amid the team's three-game losing streak in which they have lost their postseason spot.

"When you're winning and doing your jobs, a lot of the attention is on things such as that," Tomlin said to reporters on Wednesday, via CBS Sports. "When you're not doing your job and losing, you better keep your damn mouth shut and understand that that tracks a certain type of attention, as well. And usually that's vulture-like attention."

Pickens' frustrations date back to even earlier this season, though. In a Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans, Pickens finished with a total of minus-1 yard. Shortly after the game, he appeared to voice his frustrations on social media , writing "free me" in a post.

Even with that game on his resume, though, he still has 814 receiving yards this season, so it is certainly not out of the question he could get 1,000 in his second NFL season while on a team in which offense has been an issue all season long.

