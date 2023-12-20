Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Mike Tomlin offers harsh advice after George Pickens drama: 'Keep your damn mouth shut'

George Pickens has been making negative headlines in recent weeks

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
George Pickens found himself in more hot water this week when he admitted to not routinely blocking a cornerback in order to avoid an injury.

That came just a week after the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was visibly frustrated on the sidelines during a loss.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said the second-year receiver's outburst was a "problem, because it's not solution-oriented."

Mike Tomlin and George Pickens

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with George Pickens #14 in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

"You know we are all frustrated, but we've got to manage our frustrations in a professional, mature way. And when it’s not done that way, it’s not necessarily pushing us toward solutions," Tomlin said at the time.

Well, Tomlin seemingly had more advice for Pickens following his excuse to not block a cornerback on a play that likely would have been a touchdown had he done so.

Tomlin seemed to hint that Pickens' comments and actions are heightened amid the team's three-game losing streak in which they have lost their postseason spot.

George Pickens looks on from the Steelers sidelines

George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"When you're winning and doing your jobs, a lot of the attention is on things such as that," Tomlin said to reporters on Wednesday, via CBS Sports. "When you're not doing your job and losing, you better keep your damn mouth shut and understand that that tracks a certain type of attention, as well. And usually that's vulture-like attention."

Pickens' frustrations date back to even earlier this season, though. In a Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans, Pickens finished with a total of minus-1 yard. Shortly after the game, he appeared to voice his frustrations on social media, writing "free me" in a post.

George Pickens lines up on the field

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) looks on during the regular season NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers on December 07, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even with that game on his resume, though, he still has 814 receiving yards this season, so it is certainly not out of the question he could get 1,000 in his second NFL season while on a team in which offense has been an issue all season long.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.