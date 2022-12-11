Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers' Mike Tomlin unclear on sequence that led to Kenny Pickett being removed from game

Pickett was knocked out of the Steelers' game against the Ravens

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt with a blow during Sunday’s 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens when Kenny Pickett was eventually forced to leave the game after entering concussion protocol.

Pickett appeared to suffer the injury when he was whipped down to the ground by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He left the game briefly before coming back in for one more drive. He was later taken out of the game and stayed out. Mitchell Trubisky came in for Pickett and stayed in for the rest of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, #8, is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, #18, during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, #8, is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, #18, during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.  (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Pickett going back into the game only to leave just a few plays later. He told reporters he did not know the "details regarding the sequence" that led Pickett to be cleared only to enter concussion protocol.

"I don't know about the sequence or the details regarding the sequence," Tomlin said.

49ERS' DRE GREENLAW GETS TOM BRADY TO AUTOGRAPH BALL AFTER INTERCEPTION: 'YOU’RE THE GREATEST EVER'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, #8, slips out of the grasp of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, #6, during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, #8, slips out of the grasp of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, #6, during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.  (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

The NFL and NFL Players Association changed the language in the protocol earlier this season after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to return after experiencing stability issues when he was hit by a Buffalo Bills player in September.

The new guidelines added balance/stability concerns to the league’s symptoms that would keep a player from returning to the game if they looked like they were severely injured.

After the hit, Trubisky said he asked Pickett how he was doing.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, center, meets Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on the field following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. 

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, center, meets Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on the field following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.  (AP Photo/Don Wright)

"I just kept asking him how he was feeling," Trubisky said. "He said he was feeling fine, and that was that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was the second time Pickett was in concussion protocol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings