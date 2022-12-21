Steelers legend Franco Harris did radio interview just hours before death

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL community continue to mourn the loss of legend Franco Harris. The Hall of Famer died this week at the age of 72.

Just hours before his death, Harris did a radio interview Tuesday with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo on his show, "Mad Dog Unleashed," on SiriusXM. It was Harris' last known interview.

Harris joined Russo’s program to discuss his famous "Immaculate Reception," which happened 50 years ago Friday.

"Doing great, fantastic," Harris replied when Russo asked him how he was feeling. "And as you said, 50 years ago, and it feels brand new."

WTAE first reported the shocking news about Harris' death. His cause of death was not immediately known.

The Steelers were set to retire Harris’ No. 32 this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium and celebrate the 50th anniversary of his catch, which came against the Oakland Raiders in the 1972 AFC divisional playoffs during his rookie season.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin talked about Harris’ catch Tuesday when he addressed reporters.

"I was in Section 135 that day. I was eight months old. I think it's funny. Surprisingly, I’ve probably met 75,000 people that were there that day," Tomlin said. "It's just one of those beautiful things in the history of our game.

"It’s humbling to be in close proximity to it, to work for this organization, to understand its impact on this organization, the career it spawned in Franco [Harris], a gold-jacket career, what it did for them that season in terms of changing the trajectory of that season, what it’s done for this franchise …

"There are many things that make it the play that it is and the most significant play in the history of our game. It’s just an honor to be in proximity to it. To know the man involved, to call Pittsburgh home, and so it's awesome to be a part of and to witness. But, at the same time, we understand that we've got business, we’ve got present-day business, and the best way we can honor him and that is by performing. We're going to work extremely hard to prepare ourselves leading up to it."

Harris immediately made an impact for Pittsburgh when he was drafted out of Penn State in 1972. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The "Immaculate Reception" came with the Steelers trailing the Raiders, 7-6, and facing a 4th-and-10 situation on their own 44-yard line with 22 seconds remaining in the game. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw was looking for John "Frenchy" Fuqua when he threw the ball deep downfield, but Harris was running in the same direction when the ball somehow popped off Fuqua and landed in Harris' hands.

Harris sprinted down the left sideline, and the rest is history. It was the first playoff game the Steelers had ever won.

In 2020, the play was celebrated as the greatest in the NFL’s 100-year history.

Harris rushed for 12,120 yards in his career and won four Super Bowl titles with the Steelers during the 1970s.