Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster attempts to pull off infamous Terrell Owens celebration, Cowboys stop it

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster pulled in a 31-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with 14:15 to go in their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

After Smith-Schuster found the endzone, he was ready to pull off the infamous Terrell Owens celebration, in which he spiked the star painted on the Cowboys homefield at the 50-yard line.

He took the football in his hands and was heading toward the middle of the field where the Cowboys’ star is on the turf, but Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory smacked the ball out of Smith-Schuster’s hands.

STEELERS' ROETHLISBERGER AFTER BEATING COWBOYS: 'WE'RE THE WORLD'S TEAM'

The former USC player scooped the football back up, but after the game, he said that running back James Conner told him not to celebrate because they were still in the middle of a tight game. After Smith-Schuster’s score, the Steelers trailed the Cowboys 19-15 in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods said that the team had a feeling before the game that if Smith-Schuster scored a touchdown, he would attempt to pull off the celebration.

“Absolutely,” Woods told reporters after the game. “I saw a video before the game that had him on the star. I knew that was something he might do. I was going to make sure he didn’t get there. We have zero-tolerance for that.”

STEELERS HOLD ON AGAINST COWBOYS FOR 8TH CONSECUTIVE VICTORY

Smith-Schuster ended up celebrating at the 40-yard line, and Owens took notice by giving him a shout out on social media.

“I see ya JuJu!!! Let em know!!!” Owens wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Smith-Schuster finished the game with six receptions for a team-high 93 yards and one touchdown in the Steelers’ 24-19 come-from-behind victory over the Cowboys. Pittsburgh improved to 8-0 on the season, and is the only undefeated team in the NFL.