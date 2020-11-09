Steelers' Roethlisberger after beating Cowboys: 'We're the world's team'

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was still glowing after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys to remain undefeated and get off to the best start in franchise history.

With the Cowboys dropping to 2-7, Roethlisberger wondered Sunday night whether anyone would have known during the matchup whether they were “America’s Team” – a moniker adopted during the team’s run of Super Bowl titles in the 1990s – by looking at the stands at AT&T Stadium.

STEELERS HOLD ON AGAINST COWBOYS FOR 8TH CONSECUTIVE VICTORY

“We’re the Pittsburgh Steelers. We know everyone is coming for us. I’m not trying to take any shots at anybody but if you didn’t know who America’s Team was you coulda seen the stands and seen all the terrible towels – Dallas may be American’s Team but we’re the world’s team. We got fans everywhere and they’re the best in the world,” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 2:19 remaining in the game to put the Steelers up 24-19. It was the cap to 15 consecutive points in the final period.

LIONS' MATTHEW STAFFORD ON ISOLATING DUE TO COVID-19: 'I JUST HATE BEING AWAY FROM MY FAMILY'

Roethlisberger, who briefly left the game because of a knee injury, finished 29-for-42 with 306 passing yards and three touchdown passes. JuJu Smith-Schuster led the way with six catches for 93 yards.

Pittsburgh is off to the best start in franchise history with its eighth straight victory to start the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas falls to 2-7 and has a minuscule lead over the New York Giants in the NFC East.