StaTuesday: Dozier joins elite company with extra-base hit streak
Only nine major leaguers have recorded an extra-base hit in at least 11 straight games, a list that includes five MVPs and three Hall of Famers.
That list also features Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, who recorded an extra-base hit in 11 straight games last month.
Dozier had an extra-base hit in every game he place from June 18-30, batting .465 (20-43) with four doubles, three triples and six home runs over the stretch. He raised his average more than 30 points over the stretch, part of a month of June in which he hit .369 (38-103) with eight home runs and 21 RBI.
|Date
|Opp
|Rslt
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|June 18
|NYY
|L,6-7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|June 19
|NYY
|W,7-4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|June 21
|PHI
|W,14-10
|5
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|June 22
|PHI
|W,6-5
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|June 23
|PHI
|L,3-7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|June 24
|NYY
|L,3-5
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|June 25
|NYY
|L,1-2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|June 26
|NYY
|W,7-1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|June 28
|CHW
|W,4-0
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|June 29
|CHW
|L,6-9
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|June 30
|CHW
|L,5-6
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Dozier also hit safely in a career-high 13 straight games, a streak that ended in Saturday's win. He had reached base safely in 24 straight games through Saturday.
The 29-year-old tied an American League record shared by Hank Greenberg, Alex Rodriguez and Jesse Barfield with his 11-game extra-base hit streak. It was the longest extra-base hit streak in the majors since Chipper Jones' 14-game streak in 2006, which is also tied for the longest such streak in MLB history.
|Rank
|Player (Team)
|Streak Start Date
|End Date
|Games
|Stats
|T-1
|Chipper Jones (Braves)
|June 26, 2006
|July 16, 2006
|14
|.544 BA (31-57), 8 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 22 RBI
|T-1
|Paul Waner (Pirates)
|June 3, 1927
|June 19, 1927
|14
|.525 BA (32-61), 12 2B, 5 3B, 3 HR, 25 RBI
|3
|Rogers Hornsby (Braves)
|May 5, 1928
|June 9, 1928
|12
|.512 BA (22-43), 9 2B, 0 3B, 8 HR, 19 RBI
|T-4
|Brian Dozier (Twins)
|June 18, 2016
|June 30, 2016
|11
|.465 BA (20-43), 4 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 13 RBI
|T-4
|Alex Rodriguez (Yankees)
|Sept. 27, 2006
|April 11, 2007
|11
|.425 BA (17-40), 6 2B, 0 3B, 7 HR, 20 RBI
|T-4
|Bobby Abreu (Phillies)
|May 7, 2005
|May 18, 2005
|11
|.553 BA (21-38), 4 2B, 0 3B, 9 HR, 18 RBI
|T-4
|Jesse Barfield (Blue Jays)
|Aug. 17, 1985
|Aug. 27, 1985
|11
|.410 BA (16-39), 8 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBI
|T-4
|Bob Bailey (Expos)
|June 22, 1970
|July 7, 1970
|11
|.514 BA (18-35), 7 2B, 0 3B, 7 HR, 17 RBI
|T-4
|Hank Greenberg (Tigers)
|June 21, 1935
|June 30, 1935
|11
|.373 BA (19-51), 6 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 22 RBI
|T-4
|Rogers Hornsby (Cardinals)
|Aug. 20, 1924
|Aug. 27, 1924
|11
|.674 BA (29-43), 9 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 12 RBI
|T-11
|Justin Upton (Diamondbacks)
|July 20, 2011
|July 30, 2011
|10
|.487 BA (19-39), 7 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 18 RBI
|T-11
|Carlos Gonzalez (Rockies)
|Aug. 23, 2010
|Sept. 2, 2010
|10
|.526 BA (20-38), 5 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 14 RBI
|T-11
|Johnn Damon (Yankees)
|May 4, 2009
|May 14, 2009
|10
|.400 BA (18-45), 7 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 16 RBI
|T-11
|Paul O'Neill (Yankees)
|July 22, 2001
|Aug. 1, 2001
|10
|.486 BA (18-37), 6 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 10 RBI
|T-11
|Cliff Floyd (Marlins)
|July 12, 2001
|July 21, 2001
|10
|.462 BA (18-39), 5 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 17 RBI
|T-11
|Richard Hidalgo (Astros)
|Sept. 3, 2000
|Sept. 12, 2000
|10
|.512 BA (21-41), 9 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 17 RBI
|T-11
|Ken Griffey (Mariners)
|July 19, 1993
|July 29, 1993
|10
|.395 BA (17-43), 2 2B, 0 3B, 8 HR, 14 RBI
|T-11
|Don Mattingly (Yankees)
|July 7, 1987
|July 19, 1987
|10
|.478 BA (22-46), 4 2B, 0 3B, 10 HR, 22 RBI
|T-11
|Willie Mays (Giants)
|May 23, 1954
|June 3, 1954
|10
|.575 BA (23-40), 4 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 21 RBI
|T-11
|Hank Greenberg (Tigers)
|Sept. 4, 1940
|Sept. 14, 1940
|10
|.436 BA (17-39), 4 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 18 RBI
|T-11
|Chick Hafey (Cardinals)
|Aug. 1, 1930
|Aug. 10, 1930
|10
|.525 BA (21-40), 5 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 20 RBI
Only one other player in the above chart also played second base -- Rogers Hornsby, a career .358 hitter and two-time Triple Crown winner who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1942.
Not bad company to be in. Not bad at all.