StaTuesday: Dozier joins elite company with extra-base hit streak

Only nine major leaguers have recorded an extra-base hit in at least 11 straight games, a list that includes five MVPs and three Hall of Famers.

That list also features Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, who recorded an extra-base hit in 11 straight games last month.

Dozier had an extra-base hit in every game he place from June 18-30, batting .465 (20-43) with four doubles, three triples and six home runs over the stretch. He raised his average more than 30 points over the stretch, part of a month of June in which he hit .369 (38-103) with eight home runs and 21 RBI.

Date Opp Rslt AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB June 18 NYY L,6-7 4 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 June 19 NYY W,7-4 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 June 21 PHI W,14-10 5 2 3 0 1 0 2 0 June 22 PHI W,6-5 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 June 23 PHI L,3-7 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 June 24 NYY L,3-5 4 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 June 25 NYY L,1-2 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 June 26 NYY W,7-1 4 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 June 28 CHW W,4-0 4 2 3 0 0 2 4 0 June 29 CHW L,6-9 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 June 30 CHW L,5-6 4 1 2 0 0 1 2 0



Dozier also hit safely in a career-high 13 straight games, a streak that ended in Saturday's win. He had reached base safely in 24 straight games through Saturday.

The 29-year-old tied an American League record shared by Hank Greenberg, Alex Rodriguez and Jesse Barfield with his 11-game extra-base hit streak. It was the longest extra-base hit streak in the majors since Chipper Jones' 14-game streak in 2006, which is also tied for the longest such streak in MLB history.

Rank Player (Team) Streak Start Date End Date Games Stats T-1 Chipper Jones (Braves) June 26, 2006 July 16, 2006 14 .544 BA (31-57), 8 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 22 RBI T-1 Paul Waner (Pirates) June 3, 1927 June 19, 1927 14 .525 BA (32-61), 12 2B, 5 3B, 3 HR, 25 RBI 3 Rogers Hornsby (Braves) May 5, 1928 June 9, 1928 12 .512 BA (22-43), 9 2B, 0 3B, 8 HR, 19 RBI T-4 Brian Dozier (Twins) June 18, 2016 June 30, 2016 11 .465 BA (20-43), 4 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 13 RBI T-4 Alex Rodriguez (Yankees) Sept. 27, 2006 April 11, 2007 11 .425 BA (17-40), 6 2B, 0 3B, 7 HR, 20 RBI T-4 Bobby Abreu (Phillies) May 7, 2005 May 18, 2005 11 .553 BA (21-38), 4 2B, 0 3B, 9 HR, 18 RBI T-4 Jesse Barfield (Blue Jays) Aug. 17, 1985 Aug. 27, 1985 11 .410 BA (16-39), 8 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBI T-4 Bob Bailey (Expos) June 22, 1970 July 7, 1970 11 .514 BA (18-35), 7 2B, 0 3B, 7 HR, 17 RBI T-4 Hank Greenberg (Tigers) June 21, 1935 June 30, 1935 11 .373 BA (19-51), 6 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 22 RBI T-4 Rogers Hornsby (Cardinals) Aug. 20, 1924 Aug. 27, 1924 11 .674 BA (29-43), 9 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 12 RBI T-11 Justin Upton (Diamondbacks) July 20, 2011 July 30, 2011 10 .487 BA (19-39), 7 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 18 RBI T-11 Carlos Gonzalez (Rockies) Aug. 23, 2010 Sept. 2, 2010 10 .526 BA (20-38), 5 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 14 RBI T-11 Johnn Damon (Yankees) May 4, 2009 May 14, 2009 10 .400 BA (18-45), 7 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 16 RBI T-11 Paul O'Neill (Yankees) July 22, 2001 Aug. 1, 2001 10 .486 BA (18-37), 6 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 10 RBI T-11 Cliff Floyd (Marlins) July 12, 2001 July 21, 2001 10 .462 BA (18-39), 5 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 17 RBI T-11 Richard Hidalgo (Astros) Sept. 3, 2000 Sept. 12, 2000 10 .512 BA (21-41), 9 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 17 RBI T-11 Ken Griffey (Mariners) July 19, 1993 July 29, 1993 10 .395 BA (17-43), 2 2B, 0 3B, 8 HR, 14 RBI T-11 Don Mattingly (Yankees) July 7, 1987 July 19, 1987 10 .478 BA (22-46), 4 2B, 0 3B, 10 HR, 22 RBI T-11 Willie Mays (Giants) May 23, 1954 June 3, 1954 10 .575 BA (23-40), 4 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 21 RBI T-11 Hank Greenberg (Tigers) Sept. 4, 1940 Sept. 14, 1940 10 .436 BA (17-39), 4 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 18 RBI T-11 Chick Hafey (Cardinals) Aug. 1, 1930 Aug. 10, 1930 10 .525 BA (21-40), 5 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 20 RBI



Only one other player in the above chart also played second base -- Rogers Hornsby, a career .358 hitter and two-time Triple Crown winner who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1942.

Not bad company to be in. Not bad at all.