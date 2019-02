Brenden Morrow and Jamie Benn tallied early 2 victory over the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum.

Loui Eriksson added a goal and one assist for the Stars, who won their third straight game and finish their five-game road trip at New Jersey on Thursday.

Richard Bachman picked up the victory with 25 saves.

Kyle Okposo and Michael Grabner scored for the Islanders, losers of four consecutive tilts.

Kevin Poulin stopped 26 shots in defeat.