Stanley Wilson Jr, former Lions defensive back, dies after collapse at mental health hospital: report

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson Jr. died after collapsing at Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles County this month, TMZ reported Wednesday. He was 40 years old.

He was transferred to the medical facility on Feb. 1, according to the report. He was arrested on vandalism charges in August and had been in police custody since.

He reportedly collapsed and died during intake at the medical facility.

He was suspected of breaking into a home in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills and raiding the property, according to the report. The suspect also is believed to have taken a bath in the property's indoor fountain.

Prosecutors said Wilson was declared incompetent to stand trial, which resulted in him being moved to the mental health care facility.

The Detroit Lions selected Wilson in the third round of the 2005 draft. He went on to play two seasons with the Lions before suffering an Achilles tear in a preseason game.

He ultimately was not able to bounce back from the injury and ended his football career.

Wilson's father, Stanley Wilson Sr., also played in the NFL. He finished his career with 89 tackles and one forced fumble.

The cause of death was not immediately known, but officials are expected to conduct an autopsy. At this point in the investigation, there is no suspicion of foul play.

Wilson was previously arrested in connection to a home invasion in 2016. He was shot during the attempted break-in at a Portland home and was allegedly naked at the time.

In January 2017, Wilson was arrested for allegedly walking around a neighborhood without clothes on. Another arrest happened the following month that also stemmed from a home break-in.

Prior to playing in the professional football ranks, Wilson spent four seasons with the Stanford football team. It is unclear if Wilson is survived by a spouse or children.

Fox News Digital contacted the Lions for more information but did not immediately receive a response.