Super Bowl hot mic catches Jason and Travis Kelce with mother Donna on field: 'I love you, Momma!'

Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, knew Super Bowl LVII was going to be hard to watch. While she was cheering every time someone had the ball because they both played on offense, she knew one of her sons would come up short while the other celebrated the victory.

Thanks to some hot mics during the 38-35 win for the Chiefs at State Farm Stadium, we were able to hear how Donna reacted once she hit the turf with red and yellow confetti falling from the rafters.

As such, her younger son, Travis, was the first one she found.

"Momma!" Travis yelled as he hugged his mother tight.

"I’m so happy for you," she said in his ear.

"Ahh, I love you mom," Travis responded. "How about this? You had the week of your life, I had the year of my life."

Then, it was time to find Jason, who already embraced his brother despite losing to him in the game. The interaction was nothing but sportsmanship and brotherly love, as they both said how proud they were of the other.

"I love you. Good job. It was so fun to watch you all week," Donna said while choked up. You could tell Jason was also getting a bit choked up as well, as he kissed his mother on the cheek.

"Go celebrate with Trav," Jason Kelce said as he walked away.

The emotions were running high all week for Donna, who been involved since opening night last Monday. She surprised her sons while they took questions, and it wasn't the first time she had a microphone in front of her.

Being the first mother to have two sons playing in the same Super Bowl made her a hot topic.

Like Travis said, it's been quite the week for his mother. But, now that it's all over, these moments will never be forgotten for the Kelces.