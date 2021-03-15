St. Bonaventure videographer restrained while trying to film team in bizarre incident

A videographer at the Atlantic 10 Conference championship appeared to be restrained by a security guard while St. Bonaventure was celebrating winning the title Sunday.

Videos and photos circulated on social media showing the man, later identified as Nathan DeSutter, with a security guard wrapped around his neck. DeSutter attempted to rush down to the court to film the team and was blocked by the security guard and later restrained, according to The Buffalo News.

St. Bonaventure players and coaches had to get the attention of security to let them know that DeSutter was part of the athletics department.

A conference official told The Buffalo News the incident was being investigated.

"We're aware and we're looking into it with Dayton," Drew Dickerson, the Atlantic 10 Conference’s assistant commissioner, said in a statement.

St. Bonaventure had no comment on the incident and the University of Dayton, which hosted the event, has yet to comment on the incident.

The Bonnies won the tournament, defeating VCU, 74-65, and earning an automatic bid into the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. It’s the first time the Bonnies have made the tournament since 2018. The team won the conference tournament last in 2012.